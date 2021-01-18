Police search for suspect out of Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly broke into a storage locker, Monday.

On January 18, Cottonwood Heights Police Department released a video of a suspect allegedly breaking into a storage locker in front of the Santa Fe apartments around 4:27 a.m.

The male in this video was observed on camera attempting to break into a storage locker in front of the comp's apartment in the Santa Fe apartments this morning at 0427 hrs. pic.twitter.com/47GAyRAmfW — CH Police (@CHPolice) January 18, 2021

In the video, a man roughly in his 30s to mid 40s, wearing a puff jacket and a hat is seen approaching the storage locker and allegedly breaking in.

Officials are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information in regards to this case call (801) 944-7100.