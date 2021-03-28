Police search for suspect out of Clinton

CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are on the lookout for a suspect who is believed to have allegedly broken a car window in Clinton.

Based on the images shared by the Clinton Police Department, the suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue mask, and orange gloves.

This suspect was brought to the department’s attention March 22. The suspect remains at large.

According to the Clinton Police Department, anyone with any additional information about this incident is urged to call 801-614-0800 or email cbutcher@clinton.utah.gov and reference case number T21-02204.

