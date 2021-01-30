Police search for suspect involved in alleged burglary in Saint George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently on the lookout for a suspect allegedly involved in a burglary out of Southern Utah, Friday.

On January 29, The Saint George Police Department asks for help in identifying an individual last seen breaking into a Xps Xpress near 155 north and 400 west.

According to officials, a week prior, the suspect allegedly backed their vehicle up to the door of the business and snipped it’s lock box.

St. George Police officers believe that the suspect then zoomed off and came back about six hours later; gaining access into the business and allegedly swiping an industrial floor buffing machine, a professional paint sprayer, and other miscellaneous items.

Authorities say the person in question was last seen driving a dark colored Jeep.

If you have any information about this crime contact Det. J. Wilson at (435)627-4317.