Police search for stolen statue in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a stolen statue out of Monticello, Friday.

According to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect allegedly took the bronze bobcat from the Monticello area sometime in the last 2-3 weeks.

Officers say the piece has an aluminum coat with bronze paint, and is approximately three feet tall, and weighs 80 pounds.

Police say there are currently no leads on a possible suspect.

If you have any information regarding this theft, contact the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.