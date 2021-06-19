Police search for stolen statue in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a stolen statue out of Monticello, Friday.
According to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect allegedly took the bronze bobcat from the Monticello area sometime in the last 2-3 weeks.
Officers say the piece has an aluminum coat with bronze paint, and is approximately three feet tall, and weighs 80 pounds.
Police say there are currently no leads on a possible suspect.
If you have any information regarding this theft, contact the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.