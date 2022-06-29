SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

South Salt Lake Police are searching for a suspect involved in a recent bank robbery on Tuesday.

Police say the Brighton Bank located at 3300 South and 93 West was targeted and robbed.

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

Authorities say the suspect threatened employees, but no weapon was brandished.

The amount of money the suspect got away with has not been provided.

The suspect remains at large while crime scene investigators are still processing the scene.

If you have seen this man or know of his whereabouts, contact authorities at (801) 840-4000 or call 911.