Police search for road rage suspect out of Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are on the search for an alleged road rage suspect and are asking the public in helping locate them, Friday.

According to the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly chased, threatened, and smashed the window of a bystander in the area.

Police tell ABC4 the suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored truck with a pickup backhaul. Officers say there is a distinctive red stripe on the hood and on the driver’s side of the door.

It is unknown at this time if the incident resulted in any reported injuries.

If you have any information regarding the alleged suspect’s whereabouts or additional information regarding the incident, please contact Officer Bowen at 801-944-7100.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.