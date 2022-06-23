MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Murray Police are searching for a suspect connected to the robbery of a local Murray bank on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the Chase Bank located at 6255 S State Street near Fashion Place was targeted and robbed around 2 p.m.

The suspect’s image has been caught on surveillance camera footage while inside the bank.

(Courtesy of Murray City Police Department)

Police say the man appears to be around 40 years old and was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and a black baseball cap with a logo in the center.

Authorities say after the robbery, the suspect left the bank, but no details are known on the direction he headed or the method of travel he may have taken.

If you recognize this man or have additional details about the case, contact authorities at (801) 840-4000 and reference case MR22-21350.