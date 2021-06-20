Police search for hit and run suspect out of Salina

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are searching for a suspect who is believed to be allegedly involved in a hit and run incident out of Salina.

According to the Salina City Police Department, on June 19, a woman was walking home from the balloon festival when she was struck by a vehicle near 100 South and 200 East around 1:00 a.m.

Police say, after striking the woman, the vehicle fled the scene and left the woman lying on the road.

It is unknown at this time, what the car looks like, and details are limited according to police.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Salina City Police Department at 435-896-6471. Officers share that all calls and tips are appreciated, even anonymous calls.

The victim’s current condition remains unknown at this time.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.