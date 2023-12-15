SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department said it recovered a stolen gun, an extended magazine and drugs after a suspect led them on a foot chase through downtown on Thursday evening, Dec. 14.

According to court documents, an officer with the SLCPD noticed the suspect, identified as Omario Senshaw, 18, illegally crossing the road near 400 South and Main Street on a scooter around 5 p.m. Officers say Senshaw had traveled against traffic and against a red light.

The officer reportedly followed the Senshaw and turned on his emergency lights and ordered Senshaw to stop. Senshaw allegedly fled from the officer, crashed his scooter and continued the chase on foot down 300 South into an alleyway. During the chase, Senshaw allegedly threw away an orange backpack he had in his possession.

The officer apprehended Senshaw near 400 South and Main Street and safely took him into custody.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Court documents say officers later found the orange backpack which contained a gun reported stolen out of South Ogden, a loaded extended magazine and two green baggies of “spice.” Police say Senshaw also had a “large wad” of cash in his pocket and two more baggies of spice in his jacket.

Senshaw was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces felony charges of theft, drug possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and obstruction of justice. He also faces charges for failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and failure to yield the right-of-way, a misdemeanor and infraction, respectively.