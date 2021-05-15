POLICE: Ogden woman with machete asks officers to ‘kill me’ after smashing six windows

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was taken into custody after allegedly smashing windows with a machete in Ogden, Tuesday.

According to the Ogden Police Department, 27-year-old Krystal Louise Duval was reported to have allegedly broken business windows with a weapon on the 2700 block of Washington Blvd.

Officers say as they confronted Duval, she was given multiple lawful commands to drop the machete, but refused.

As Duval allegedly refused to cooperate with law enforcement, officers say “Krystal began to walk away after being told to stop. Krystal then turned around towards [the officers] and swiped the machete against the pavement while in the middle of the roadway causing sparks to fly.”

Officers say Duval then began to “challenge” them while stating “Come on” and lifting the machete over her head as if to position to throw the machete in their direction.

Officials state that Duval then “commanded” the officers to, “F******* kill me” as she refused to comply with commands.

According to arresting documents, officers were able to place Duval in custody and then located an alcoholic beverage on her person as well as in the immediate vicinity of where she was located.

Arresting documents also state Duval caused damage to six businesses within the area, resulting in above $1,500 but less than $5,000 in damages.

Court documents indicate that 27-year-old Krystal Louise Duval faces the following charges as a result of the incident on May 11: Intoxication, Obstruction of Justice, Aggravated assault, Pedestrian walking on road with sidewalk available, and six counts of criminal mischief.