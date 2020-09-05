Police: Man treated at Mckay-Dee Hospital with a gunshot wound

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 40-year-old man was seen at Ogden’s Mckay-Dee Hospital on Friday night with a gunshot wound to his left shin.

Lt. Ziegler of the Ogden Police Department told ABC4 News: ” A 40-year-old male was seen at around 9 pm for a gunshot wound to his left shin. It was a non-life-threatening injury.”

The police tried to ask questions but the man was uncooperative in explaining how it happened. Lt. Ziegler added, “The incident continues to be under investigation.”