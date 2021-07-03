POLICE: Man takes $80K from Springdale restaurant over five month span

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A Hurricane man is in custody after allegedly stealing over $80K in deposits from a Springdale restaurant on June 29, police say.

According to arresting documents, 32-year-old Max Perkins Stern, is in jail facing 19 counts of theft after a Springdale restaurant discovered more than $80,000 missing.

The investigation into the theft began when the restaurant began noticing the deposits were not being sent to the bank. Police state, the manager, Stern, had allegedly failed to follow the appropriate closing procedures and instead kept the cash.

A probable cause statement tells ABC4, Stern had recorded 54 deposits in the business records but never completed and each of which allegedly took place during the suspect’s shifts.

“The owner was able to provide documentation showing on at least 54 occasions Max completed the necessary paperwork at the business and is seen leaving the business with cash on person. The owner then provided her bank statements for the business since February showing on those 54 occasions the money reported to be deposited was never deposited or dropped off,” court documents read.

Police say the owner tallied the total loss since February to over $83,000.

According to the Springdale Police department, the charges have been submitted to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review.