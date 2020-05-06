Police: Man found peeking through 7-year-old’s window as she slept

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officers were called to a home in Salt Lake City on reports of a burglary in progress, but what they found was a man peering through a 7-year-old’s window.

According to arresting documents, 59-year-old James McCrimmon’s pants were halfway down and his privates were exposed when the homeowners found him.

“The window had drapes that were open and the girl was visible to James,” police records state.

Officers say it appears he unlocked the gate to get into the front yard of the home, and then broke the hinge on the gate to the get into the backyard.

He was booked Wednesday on several charges including voyeurism against a child under 14, lewdness involving a child, and trespassing.

