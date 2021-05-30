POLICE: Man ‘forcibly’ enters Salt Lake City home, stabs person laying in bedroom

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials provide additional details regarding a stabbing out of Salt Lake City, Sunday.

According to court documents, the alleged suspect, Carlos Francisco Lucero, had entered a Salt Lake City home, and allegedly began stabbing a person laying on a bed.

Salt Lake City Police Officers say as their team arrived on scene, the suspect fled the area, and the victim was quickly transported to a nearby hospital.

According to officials, Lucero was then apprehended at a different location where he then admitted to forcibly entering the residence and stabbing the victim with a knife.

The current condition of the victim remains unknown.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.