POLICE: Man ‘forcibly’ enters Salt Lake City home, stabs person laying in bedroom

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials provide additional details regarding a stabbing out of Salt Lake City, Sunday.
According to court documents, the alleged suspect, Carlos Francisco Lucero, had entered a Salt Lake City home, and allegedly began stabbing a person laying on a bed.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
Salt Lake City Police Officers say as their team arrived on scene, the suspect fled the area, and the victim was quickly transported to a nearby hospital.
According to officials, Lucero was then apprehended at a different location where he then admitted to forcibly entering the residence and stabbing the victim with a knife.
The current condition of the victim remains unknown.
ABC4 will update as the story develops.