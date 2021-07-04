Police: Elko man attempts to shoot wife, in custody

ELKO, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly attempting a homicide in South Elko, Saturday.

According to the Elko Police Department, on July 2, officers were dispatched to South Elko for reports of an attempted homicide around 11:00 p.m.

“Officers spoke with the victim who told them she and her husband were having an argument that started to get physical,” police share.

Officers state during the argument, at some point the suspect, 43-year-old Shaun Patrick Davenport of Elko, obtained a handgun from a cabinet.

“When [the victim] saw Davenport was getting the firearm, she fled the home. Davenport followed the victim outside and pointed the gun at her. Davenport fired one round but did not strike the victim. She was able to flee the area and contact police,” police share.

According to the department, Patrol Officers then surrounded Davenport’s home in South Elko. The Elko SWAT Team was called out and Crisis Negotiators contacted Davenport via cellular telephone.

“After approximately 45 minutes of negotiations, Davenport surrendered to SWAT officers. No one was injured in the incident,” they add.

Officers say Davenport was booked into the Elko County Jail on the following charges: