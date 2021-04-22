Police looking for suspects in aggravated assault case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police need help identifying two suspects in an aggravated assault case.

The victim started a conversation with two male suspects on April 10 near 51 South Main St. and at some point during the conversation, the suspects reportedly got angry.

One of the suspects punched the victim before the second suspect punched and stabbed the victim in the chest and arm, according to police.

The two suspects are said to have fled the scene of the incident in a white minivan.

The first suspect is described as a bald Black man in his 30’s with a long black beard. He stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build.

The second suspect is also described as a Black man and stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall. He is clean shaven and has short, black hair.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-60419.