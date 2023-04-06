SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police are investigating two unrelated road rage incidents in Salt Lake City that led to one man being arrested and another injured with gunshot wounds.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to the first incident of two drivers arguing near 800 South West Temple Street on Tuesday, April 4, at about 8 a.m.

During the investigation, officers learned that one driver, later identified as Thomas McGovern, 40, allegedly swerved across the road, pulled in front of the victim and blocked their car. When the victim tried to leave, McGovern reportedly blocked them a second time and backed into their vehicle.

No injuries were reported. McGovern has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of aggravated assault, hit and run and intoxication.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The second incident occurred on Wednesday, April 5, around 6:30 p.m. near 1967 South 300 West.

Responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Details are limited as the investigation remains ongoing, but police say they are actively searching for the suspect.

There does not appear to be any imminent danger to the community.

“Reports of road rage are uncommon in Salt Lake City,” SLCPD officials said. “If you encounter an aggressive driver, remain calm, call 911, drive to a police station or other safe location and wait for officers.”

SLCPD encourages witnesses of aggressive driving to jot down as much information as they can, including their license plate number, and call 911.