UPDATE: 2 shot in Salt Lake City, police search for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detectives provide additional details regarding the afternoon Salt Lake City shooting, Saturday.

According to a spokesperson with the Salt lake City Police Department, on June 12, there was an altercation between a group of individuals near the area of 1600 South Wallace Street which resulted in gunfire.

Police state the shooting then resulted in two victims. One victim was left at the scene in good condition and another was transported to the Maverick gas station near 1700 south Redwood Road in critical condition.

According to SLCPD, both victims have since been transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. Officers tell ABC4, there are leads to a possible suspect and their search for the alleged perpetuator continues.

The scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

SATURDAY 06/12/21 1:00 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers are currently on scene of a shooting in Salt Lake City, Saturday afternoon.

On June 12, The Salt Lake City Police Department was dispatched to the scene near 1700 south and Redwood Road for reports of gunfire around 1:00 p.m.

According to emergency dispatch, it is believed there is one victim as a result of the shooting.

It is unknown at this time what prompted the shooting and what the current condition of the victim is.

