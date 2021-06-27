Police investigate near-deadly motel shooting in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect is in custody and one was left wounded after a shooting in Midvale, early Sunday morning.

According to the Unified Police Department, on June 27, officers were dispatched to 7263 South Catalpa, a motel in Midvale, for reports of a shots fired.

Officers say, upon arrival, a person was discovered wounded and transported to an area hospital in critical condition. A suspect was also apprehended and taken into custody.

Further details are unknown at this time.

The scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.