SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man has died following a stabbing at a Salt Lake City housing development on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

SLCPD officers reportedly responded to reports of a stabbing at Palmer Court, a housing development area designed to help the unsheltered located at 999 South Main Street, around 3:45 p.m. today.

Upon arrival, officers found the man in critical condition. Lifesaving measures were performed, but the man eventually died at the scene.

The identity of the man is being withheld for now, pending family notifications.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say they believe the suspect ran from the scene. Officers searched the area for the suspect but have not found anyone yet.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the stabbing. At this point, police say there is no information indicating the stabbing was random.

This marks the second homicide in Salt Lake City in 2023. The first case occurred last night at a townhouse complex in Glendale, where a man was shot and killed.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23–23556.