SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police are asking the public for help on a stabbing that occurred in downtown Salt Lake City last weekend. The 28-year-old victim has died on Tuesday, May 2.

On Sunday, April 30, Salt Lake City Police responded to reports of a stabbing at 32 East Exchange Place at about 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they reportedly found a large crowd leaving and a man on the ground with critical injuries.

The man, later identified as Oscar Vera, 28, of Sandy, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Tuesday. This marks the seventh homicide in Salt Lake City in 2023.

According to the press release, detectives believe Vera was stabbed during a large fight that broke out at a nearby nightclub. Police say a second person was also stabbed during the fight, but they are expected to recover from their injuries.

Detectives say they believe many people witnessed the stabbing but left before officers arrived.

Anyone who has information on the stabbing should call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.