POLICE: Help identify person of interest in Salt Lake City synagogue vandalism

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police provide new details regarding the vandalism case that shook the Jewish community on May 16.

The Salt Lake City Police Department has shared images of a person of interest.

“In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 16, 2021, a swastika was carved in the doors of the Chabad Community Center,” states the department. “The male pictured here is a person of interest in this vandalism and hate crime.”

Almost a month ago, the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah, an Orthodox synagogue located at 1760 South and 1100 East was defaced.

Courtesy of Rabbi Avremi Zippel

According to Avremi Zippel, the local Rabbi for the community, a suspect presumably scratched a swastika into the front window of their synagogue.

“A swastika scratched into the front window of a synagogue. May 2021. Salt Lake City, Utah. We will not cower in fear,” he shares on Twitter.

Since the vandalism, many have been reacting and sharing their thoughts of support.

This is unbelievable and unacceptable. We stand with our friends in the Jewish community and condemn all acts of antisemitism. https://t.co/Qo0EAeI1ft — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) May 16, 2021

“Standing with you @UtahRabbi and Salt Lake City’s Jewish community against this act of hatred and intimidation,” responds Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Since the incident, many community leaders, public officials, and the general public have expressed their support for the Jewish community, including Jenny Wilson, Mia Love, and Deidre Henderson.

“By extending his hand of fellowship to a Rabbi and synagogue, our first president marked the way to be taken by all Americans. Those who commit acts of vandalism against Jews or their places of worship in Salt Lake City or anywhere else only disgrace their own souls,” adds Utah Senator Mitt Romney.

This is repugnant and entirely contrary to the values that our beautiful state has always stood for. I pray for and stand with my brothers and sisters who are suffering because of this act of hatred. https://t.co/umkyyCD3Td — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) May 16, 2021

According to the images shared by Salt Lake City Police Department, the alleged suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve with black shoes. The man is also believed to have brown hair.

If you know who he is or have any other information regarding the case, call SLCPD at (801) 799-3000.