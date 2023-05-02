SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police have arrested and identified the gunman who shot two people during a soccer game Monday evening.

Steven Mathew Macias, 32, is accused of shooting a 65-year-old man sitting in his truck and then firing a rifle into a crowd of people at a soccer field, critically injuring a 21-year-old man.

Salt Lake City Police received information about Macias’ location in Juab County Tuesday morning, and Utah Highway Patrol troopers managed to take him into custody. Macias has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on seven counts of felony discharge of a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Macias used a rifle and shot a 65-year-old man sitting in his truck that was parked in the parking lot of the 17th South River Park. The injured man reportedly ran about 150 yards to the south of the parking lot and collapsed in the field.

He was later found by the SLCPD K9 Unit around 10 p.m., more than two hours after the investigation began. The man is in serious condition at this time, officials said.

After shooting the elderly man, Macias reportedly turned north and shot into a crowd of people on the park’s soccer field, striking a 21-year-old man, who remains in critical but stable condition.

Police say there were about 30 people at the soccer field when the shooting happened, including children and teenagers.

During the shooting, a bullet hit a passing car with a person inside as well, officials said. No injuries were reported.