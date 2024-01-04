SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department have arrested a suspect accused of murdering a 65-year-old man who was found dead in a storage unit warehouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Nathan David Evans, 41, was safely taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one first-degree felony count of murder and one second-degree felony count of obstruction of justice.

According to a booking affidavit, both Evans and the victim, who has not been identified, worked at the temporary storage place where the victim’s body was found. Investigators said they found multiple injuries on the victim, including drag marks, abrasions and large amounts of blood.

A witness reportedly told officers that when he went looking for the victim on Monday, Jan. 1, Evans said he wasn’t there. When the witness found a large amount of blood, they asked Evans if the victim was okay. According to court documents, Evans reportedly replied with “he’s done,” which the witness took to mean the victim was dead.

Homicide investigators with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported finding a hammer, and a white pocket knife near by the victim’s body, along with several other items they say were “saturated in blood.” Investigators also reportedly found a jacket belonging to Evans nearby covered in the victim’s blood and two rubber gloves in the pocket. The victim also allegedly had a clump of hair that matched Evan’s in his right hand.

When police took Evans into custody they said he had several fresh injuries, including abrasions on his hand and eyebrow that were consistent with a physical fight.

“Our patrol officers and detectives have worked quickly to reach this stage in the investigation,” said SLCPD Police Chief Mark Brown. “While we aim on preventing crime when it happens, we’re committed to catching those responsible quickly. Our detectives don’t give up. This is the second homicide suspect arrested in 24 hours. It showcases the skills and dedication of our officers and detectives.”

An investigation into the alleged homicide is still ongoing and the motive is still unknown, according to SLCPD.

Anyone with information on this case are asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.