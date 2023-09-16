SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officers arrested two people and found a clandestine laboratory used to make drugs, as well as large amounts of illegal drugs, in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Shortly after 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 13, an officer stopped a car near 450 North 900 West and recognized the passenger, identified as Braidon Cluff, as a fugitive, according to a release.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Police reportedly seized the car because it had no registration and the driver, identified as Jessica Jacobs, had a suspended driver’s license. During a search of the car, officers found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl pills, marijuana dab, and heroin, the release states.

Officers continued their investigation, conducting an authorized search of Jacobs’ house, and found a clandestine drug lab. Police said Jacobs admitted to manufacturing drugs inside her home, knowing that children live there.

Police said that Jacobs also had an active warrant out for her arrest.

Jacobs was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of not having a vehicle’s license plate visible from 100 feet, failure to register a vehicle, being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, operating a clandestine drug laboratory, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, and driving on a revoked or suspended driver’s license.

Cluff was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

In total, SLCPD said they recovered a “significant drug cache,” including 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,063 fentanyl pills.

No further information is available at this time.