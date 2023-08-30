SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A new phone scam targeting Utah’s elderly population is prompting a warning from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The calls reportedly often impersonate an employee at the department, attempting to collect personal information from victims. The personal information includes highly sensitive info such as social security number, medicare number, as well as age and full name. They may also attempt to get money from their victims by trying to sell products or services.

DHHS spokesperson Joe Doughtery said the department’s employees will never call to promote services or products for sale.

“If such calls are received, we advise Utahns to hang up immediately,” warned Doughtery in a press release. “The caller is not from DHHS. They are trying to steal personal information.”

Doughtery said Utah DHHS does conduct some official business over the phone, including surveys, however, callers will never be asked for their social security number.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, phone scams come in many forms and even offer some ways to recognize a scam.

“In some scams, they act friendly and helpful. In others, they might threaten or try to scare you,” warns the FTC. “One thing you can count on is that the phone scammer will try to get your money or your personal information to commit identity theft.”

The FTC said there is no pressure to make decisions right away and there is never a good reason to send cash or make a payment using a gift card. the FTC also says government agencies will not call to confirm sensitive information.

The FTC also said not to trust Caller ID. Scammers can make any name or number show up on the caller ID, so even if it looks like a government agency is calling, it still could be a scammer.

If you suspect a call might be a scam, the FTC says to hang up right away. Even if it’s not a scammer calling, if you think it may be a scam, you are free to hang up and call the business back on a number you know to be correct just to be sure.

Scam calls can always be reported through the FTC on their website.