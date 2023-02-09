SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Payson man accused of sexually abusing seven children is facing a total of 16 felony charges in two counties, according to court documents.

Jonathan Allyn Babb, 56, was charged in the Third District Court in Salt Lake City on Nov. 17, 2022, with nine counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, sodomy upon a child and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor — all first-degree.

He was also charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and first-degree aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor in Utah County in July 2022. The aggravated sexual exploitation charge has been dismissed with prejudice.

Court documents describe the abuse of seven victims aged between eight to 16 years old. In one instance, Babb had reportedly sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl in Salt Lake County between 2007 and 2008. The next day, he allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and told her that if she told anyone about what happened, he would kill her and her mom.

After that, the victim said, “It happened almost every day.”

In another instance, the mother of a victim reportedly found compromising photographs of her daughter and another victim on a thumb drive belonging to Babb.

Payson police also recently found hundreds of images of child pornography in Babb’s electronic devices, the affidavit states. As a result, authorities are looking to add an additional three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor to his case in Utah County.

Babb is scheduled for an arraignment in Utah County on Monday, Feb. 13.