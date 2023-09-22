PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Park City Police are searching for suspects of vandalism at Park City’s Alpine Slide.

“Our detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving vandalism crimes that took place at Park City Mountain Resort’s Alpine Slide,” the department said on social media.

Police said vandalism and “some sabotage” of the slide has taken place over the past month during the night.

Courtesy of Park City Police

Police are asking the public to look at the image above — if you have any information or can help identify the subjects, please email Detective Jordan Seely at jseely@parkcity.org or call 435-615-5500.

The inset image shows what the slide looks like during the day.

No further information is available at this time.