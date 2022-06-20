PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say suspects have been targeting Park City apartments by spray-painting illicit words on residents’ front doors.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says a resident reported that her front door has been spray-painted with “hateful words and inappropriate pictures” with content including “racist, sexual orientation” and male private parts.

The victim says the incident happened around 11 p.m. and tells officials she has no clue who the suspect might be or why she’s being targeted.

The woman says she repainted her vandalized front door only to be targeted once more, finding illicit words and images spray-painted on her door for the second time.

Authorities say there have been “several cases of the same incidents happening in the Elk Meadows apartments” including a car spray-painted with a homophobic slur.

No surveillance camera footage or suspect description is available at this time. Authorities are still investigating the incidents.