WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after deputies discovered over $2 million dollars worth of drugs hidden inside his vehicle in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is Rame Samir Darshalabi, 25.

Deputies say the suspect was first pulled over for a traffic violation on I-15 near mile marker 17 on June 16.

When the suspect was pulled over, the deputy noticed the suspect’s car seats had been raised two inches higher than the factory floor while noticing a seam between the two differing heights.

The deputy believed a hidden floor compartment was present and says the setup is “commonly seen for smuggling contraband such as narcotics, firearms, and currency.”

The suspect told deputies he did not have anything illegal inside his car and allowed a search of the vehicle.

Authorities used a digital scope to look inside the hidden passenger floor compartment and discovered several large bundles wrapped with cling wrap and brown packing tape.

Upon searching further, authorities discovered the hidden compartments had two separate sections running the entire length of the vehicle on both sides. The compartments had electronic latches to secure the openings.

Inside the hidden compartments, deputies discovered three large bags of methamphetamine weighing 8.5 pounds, six large bundles and 20 smaller bundles of suspected fentanyl pills (M30s) weighing 18.5 pounds, and two “kilo” sized bricks of cocaine weighing five pounds.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the reported value of the drugs is estimated to be over $2 million in street value.

The suspect later told authorities he was aware of the drugs, but claimed he didn’t know how to access the compartment’s electronic latches.

He also admitted he was paid $3,000 to transport the narcotics to Denver, Colo. The man was arrested on four charges and is currently booked at the Washington County Jail.