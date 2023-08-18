LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — A man was found intoxicated and in possession of over 10,000 fentanyl pills and one pound of cocaine in Layton on Thursday, according to Layton Police.

Carlos Asuncion Magana, 26, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (second-degree felony) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia (class B misdemeanor).

On August 17, officers responded to a possibly intoxicated man who was “stumbling around a vehicle” in a public parking lot in Layton.

Officers arrived and found the man, identified as Magana, and a 2004 Nissan Sentra with a California license plate. As officers met with Magana, the doors to the Nissan were reportedly open, allowing them to see drug paraphernalia inside the car.

Officers also found circular blue M20 pills scattered around the vehicle, which are reportedly often known to be counterfeit and contain fentanyl. “Carlos showed obvious signs of drug use and was detained,” court documents state.

During a full search of the car, police found over 10,000 fentanyl pills and over a pound of cocaine. Court documents state Magana admitted to driving from California to Utah to distribute drugs.

He reportedly told police he was delivering the drugs to a woman in Utah, and had her information saved on a cell phone. Police say the amount of drugs in Magana’s possession is consistent with the intent to distribute.

Magana was booked into the Davis County Jail on the charges previously stated.