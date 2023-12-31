SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A person was found unresponsive and pronounced dead in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood Saturday night, according to Salt Lake City Police.

On Dec. 30, at around 9:20 p.m., police received information about an unresponsive adult on the ground near Wenco Circle and Wenco Drive.

Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene, but despite emergency care, the individual died on scene.

Officers also responded to the scene and found evidence of gunfire, though the circumstances relating to the incident are unknown at this point, police said.

“There does not appear to be any known public safety risk to our community,” SLCPD stated in a release.

Detectives with SLCPD’s Homicide Squad are investigating this matter. This unit is dedicated to determining if criminal liability exists for the death and to preserve any potential evidence.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

No further information is currently available.