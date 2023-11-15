SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department are searching for several suspects after a late-night stabbing put one person in the hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

SLCPD Lt. Brandon Shearer told ABC4 the stabbing happened around 600 East and 200 South in Salt Lake City. A group of people became “involved in an altercation,” which turned physical. Shearer said one person was stabbed in the upper body and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Shearer, three people – two women and a man – fled the scene after the stabbing.

SLCPD investigators are still working to figure out what happened and what led to the stabbing as of Wednesday morning. Shearer told ABC4 officers are unaware if everyone involved knew each other or if drugs or alcohol was involved.

Officers are asking any witnesses who may have more information to come forward and contact the Salt Lake City Police Department. Tips can be made through the department’s non-emergency contact number at 801-799-3000 or online through the department’s online reporting.