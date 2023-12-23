Support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) — One man is dead and another seriously injured after a domestic violence incident in Payson Friday night, according to Payson Police.

On Dec. 22, just before midnight, police responded to the area of 500 North 600 East to a domestic violence incident in progress.

Upon arrival, officers found one man deceased in the basement of the home with “multiple lacerations to his head,” according to a release.

Officers also found another man who had been assaulted at the home. That individual was reportedly in serious condition. Like the first victim, he also had “multiple lacerations to his head” in addition to his shoulder, according to police, and was taken to Mountain View Hospital.

Police said a third male was located in the upper portion of the home. That individual was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

Through the preliminary investigation, police determined that the suspect attacked both men, killing one and seriously hurting the other.

There are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community at this time, police said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The names of those involved will not be released at this time.

The suspect was booked into Utah County Jail on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family who lost their loved one and all those affected during this senseless act of violence,” Payson Police stated in the release.

No further information is currently available.