OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden man was recently ordered to four years of probation in connection with the accidental shooting death of a teen in 2022.

Zedekiah Mendel Pool, 19, pleaded “guilty with a mental illness” to second-degree manslaughter back in January. His two other charges, clandestine laboratory precursors and equipment and purchase/transfer/use/possession of a firearm by a restricted person, have been dismissed.

Pool was accused of accidentally shooting a juvenile with a 9mm handgun in May 2022. He was sentenced on May 1, 2023 to four years of probation and 363 days in jail, for which a credit of 354 days has been granted for time previously served. His prison sentence of one to 15 years has been suspended, according to court documents.

Aside from probation, Pool was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation, a mental health evaluation and Dialectical Behavior Therapy through the Action Recovery Program.

According to charging documents, Ogden Police were dispatched to a residence on the 400 block of River Drive on reports of a gunshot wound on May 5, 2022. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found Pool trying to help a juvenile who was suffering a gunshot wound to the neck. The juvenile was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Pool had the gun in his hands, and he was “manipulating the slide when the gun fired, wounding the victim.” Pool reportedly admitted to having consumed marijuana five hours prior to the shooting.

A search warrant of the residence also revealed that Pool was growing and manufacturing psilocybin mushrooms in his bedroom. Pool told police he had been suicidal in the past and was not doing well after the incident, according to charging documents.