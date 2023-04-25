OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden man was charged with shooting and killing his wife last November after mistaking her for an intruder who appeared as a “dark figure” in the bedroom.

Police originally labeled the shooting as accidental. However, court documents revealed Christopher James Trivino, 29, was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter in Weber County on Thursday, April 20.

The victim, Jaycee Trivino, was a teacher at Highland Junior High.

According to charging documents, Christopher Trivino called Ogden Police to report that he had shot his wife on Nov. 19, 2022, at their residence near the 3100 block of Adams Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Christopher Trivino reportedly said he thought he heard their Ring intrusion alarm and woke up to see a “dark figure” walking toward his bed. He then allegedly reached over to another side of the bed and felt what he believed to be his wife beside him. While doing so, he also grabbed the firearm placed next to his thigh on the bed to shoot the figure.

During an interview with authorities, Christopher Trivino admitted to sleeping with the firearm next to his thigh without a holster. He also reportedly acknowledged that he did not look to confirm that Jaycee Trivino was actually in bed with him.

“Chris advised it was too dark to see, so he couldn’t describe the figure that he saw,” the charging documents stated. “The figure did not say anything, and Chris did not make any callouts.”

According to court documents, Jaycee Trivino screamed after her husband shot her, and that was when Christopher Trivino knew the figure was his wife.

People related to the case allegedly told police that Christopher Trivino shows off his firearm regularly, brags about it and leaves it unattended at family events. He also reportedly did not store the firearm in a safe or lockbox.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner concluded that Jaycee’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.