Ogden man, business owner indicted with failing to pay taxes withheld from employees’ wages

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah business owner has been charged with failing to pay taxes withheld from employees’ wages.

According to the Department of Justice, a federal grand jury recently returned an indictment charging Daniel Fry, a business owner from Ogden, with 27 counts of failing to pay over trust fund taxes totaling over $146,000 to the IRS between 2014 and 2016.

According to the indictment, Fry, who owned and operated four limited liability companies, including Burch Creek Homecare and Hospice LLC, Medical Billing Advantage LLC, Scrub World, and Country Niche LLC, caused trust fund taxes to be withheld from the wages paid to the employees of each of these businesses. Fry also failed to pay over to the IRS all of the taxes owing to the U.S. on behalf of the employees of these businesses.

The indictment alleges that employers are required to withhould, account for, and pay over to the IRS a variety of taxes from employee wages, including federal income taxes and FICA taxes, which include Medicare and Social Security taxes.

These taxes are referred to as “trust fund taxes” because employers are required to hold them in trust for their employees and pay them over to the IRS.

Court officials say Fry faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted of failure to pay over trust fund taxes.

The case is being investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation.

Indictments are not findings of guilt. Individuals charged in an indictment are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

A summons has been issued for Fry to appear in federal court, officials say. This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah.