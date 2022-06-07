OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man is being accused of sexually assaulting a young boy who was being babysat by the suspect’s mother.

The Ogden Police Department says the suspect is Luis Heredia, 29. The victim is a 9-year-old boy.

Police were first notified on June 1 of a potential child sexual assault case occurring at an Ogden home. The boy was being babysat by the suspect’s mother at her home when the alleged abuse occurred, arrest documents say.

The victim told police that Heredia would force him to touch the man’s private parts along with being subjected to various sexual acts.

The victim says Heredia would turn off cameras that were placed inside the living during the sexual abuse. Police say the abuse mainly took place in the suspect’s bedroom and living room areas.

A medical examination of the victim corroborated the accusations. After a forensic interview and medical exam were completed with the victim, a search warrant was issued for the suspect’s home.

Heredia was located in his Ogden residence and was arrested on three charges including aggravated sexual abuse of a child and sodomy of a child.

Heredia is currently booked at the Weber County Jail.