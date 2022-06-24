SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

South Jordan officials are searching for a suspect in connection to an altercation that took place near Oquirrh Lake in the Daybreak neighborhood. The man was last seen wearing a light gray sleeveless shirt with brown khaki shorts.

(Courtesy of South Jordan Public Safety)

Authorities say the altercation happened on June 19 around 6 p.m.

No further details were released about the incident, but authorities are still searching for the man.

If you recognize the suspect or have additional details about the case, contact authorities at (801) 840-4000 or message South Jordan officials directly on Twitter.