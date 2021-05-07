Officers search for man out of southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently attempting to identify a man out of Southern Utah.

The St.George Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man allegedly involved in a fraud case from March 16 around 10 a.m.

According to the department, the man was described as wearing a Howitzer brand T-shirt, a dark hat, and dark jeans. Officers also say the suspect was last seen riding a silver E-bike with a basket attached.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect is asked to call Detective Zack Bahlmann at 435-627-4342 and reference incident number 21P007067 or email him at zack.bahlmann@sgcity.org.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.