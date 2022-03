HEBER, Utah (ABC4) – On March 24 of 2022 the Wasatch Back Major Crimes task force served a search warrant in Heber City.

During the search, Law Enforcement located a large amount THC Dabs, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, and money. Along with the findings of controlled substances, the warrant resulted in the arrest of two individuals who are suspected of selling these drugs within the Heber community.