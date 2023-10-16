KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect was taken into custody Monday after allegedly shooting at another person in a road rage incident in Kearns, according to Unified Police.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, UPD, said both cars involved in the incident were traveling on 5400 South, going around 60 mph.

The incident has been described as road rage. The suspect reportedly shot at the other driver, hitting the man’s baseball cap on the bill of the cap, Cutler said.

“He was extremely lucky,” Cutler said.

Both the suspect and the victim called 911, and the suspect, identified as Darvin Robinson, 23, has since been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.