SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are monitoring an incident reported in downtown on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Police said that a call came in about a shooting at 206 South West Temple. This was reportedly a fake incident.

Authorities said that this was likely a swatting incident, a term used to describe hoax phone calls about serious crimes, or a caller in a mental health crisis.

“Officers are on scene. There are no injuries and there is no threat,” SLCPD said.

Police are currently monitoring the situation. This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.