North Salt Lake man with prior convictions sentenced to federal prison for possessing child porn

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A North Salt Lake man has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography.

The Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office says 60-year-old Patrick Jackson will serve 10 years in federal prison followed by 84 months of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography in federal court.

In the plea agreement, court officials say Jackson admitted that in May of 2019, he possessed over 600 images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

He also admitted he had been previously convicted twice of sexual offenses in Utah, including a 1990 conviction for sexual abuse of a child and a 2002 conviction for attempted forcible sexual abuse.

After his release from federal prison, officials say Jackson will be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.