SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Four men ended their night out at a bar with two of them in an altercation and one allegedly shooting the other on Thursday night.

Kene Obinnam Onochie, 42, and three others had been together at a bar. After two of the men left, Onochie followed shortly after and found the victim in the driveway of one of the men’s homes. Onochie got out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand.

The suspect chased the victim into the home where he allegedly fired the gun at the victim and hit him 3 times. The two moved out of the house into the front yard and began a physical altercation in which Onochie was injured before getting in his vehicle and fled the scene before officers arrived. His vehicle was stopped nearby and was arrested and transported to IMC after complaining of chest pains.

The passenger in Onochie’s vehicle informed police there was a gun in the glove box and relayed information about the altercation to police. The witness had been unable to get out of the car due to a cast on his leg. The gun and vehicle were taken into police evidence.

While searching the property where the shooting and altercation took place police located a Glock in the front yard and found shell casings and one bullet inside the house.

Witnesses and victims’ statements verified the information given to police and police said there was substantial evidence that the altercation occurred over a dispute involving a female.

Onochie was taken into custody following his release from the hospital and booked into Salt Lake County Jail and faces charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and felony discharge of a firearm – shooting in the direction of a person.

There are no further details at this time.