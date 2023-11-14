SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — New information on two unsolved Utah homicides dating back to the 1980s has been released.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office, in collaboration with Harrisville Police and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, is actively pursuing justice in two cold case homicides — victims Tina Gallegos and Gabriel DiStefano. Both cases have remained unsolved since the early 1980s.

Tina Gallegos’ body was found by Weber County Sherriff’s deputies in the Ogden River on Aug. 21, 1982, and only a few weeks later, Gabriel DiStefano’s body was found in a ditch by Harrisville Police officers.

Authorities now say it has become evident that these two cases are linked by matching bullets recovered from their bodies.

“In a plea for assistance from the public, our investigators are specifically seeking information regarding a towel and a shower curtain that were found in proximity to Gabriel DiStefano’s remains,” a release states.

The towel is reportedly described as a “white towel, with the inscription ‘Apartment 15’ on one corner.” It is reportedly unknown if it was embroidered or written on it with a marker or ink.

The shower curtain has been described as “very light yellow” in color, according to the release. “It also had light green markings at the bottom of it.”

Authorities say these items may play a critical role in the investigation.

“We encourage anyone who might have information about the origin or recognition of these items to come forward. It remains unknown where these articles originated prior to being wrapped around Gabriel’s body. Determining their source could greatly aid our investigation into these two young lives tragically cut short,” the release states.

The public is asked to closely examine these items and consider if they have ever seen similar articles at a hotel or motel during the early 1980s.

“If you have any information that could help us trace the origin of these items, please do not hesitate to contact Weber County Investigators. Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could prove instrumental in resolving these cold cases. It also does not matter if the recollection of these items comes from a location outside of Weber County,” the release states.

A press conference regarding these cases will take place on Nov. 15 at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility, located at 1400 Depot Dr., Ogden, at 4 p.m.