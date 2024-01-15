SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly obstructing a murder investigation after a man was found dead in Downtown Salt Lake City early Sunday morning.

The victim in this case has been identified as Gabriel Vigil, 18. Detectives booked Tommi Gallegos, 23, into Salt Lake County Jail Sunday for obstructing the investigation into his death.

The investigation started at around 2:35 a.m. on Jan. 14. Salt Lake City Police officers responded to the scene and found Vigil on the ground with “at least one gunshot wound,” according to a release.

Vigil died at the scene.

Police reportedly found gunfire damage to a house, fence, and multiple parked cars nearby.

The motive in this shooting is currently under investigation, though detectives have determined several people allegedly connected to the shooting were at a birthday party at the scene.

The house was reportedly being rented through an online property rental company.

Police said an argument ensued that escalated into a fight. After the shooting, people at the party, including witnesses, reportedly left before police arrival.

Detectives believe Gallegos made false statements to “hinder, delay, or prevent prosecution” in this investigation.

She is currently being held at Salt Lake County Jail on one count of obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App and reference case number 24-9955.