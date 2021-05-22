Nephi Police offer reward for park vandalism intel

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a vandalism case, Saturday.

On May 22, the Nephi Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect who allegedly vandalized the Town Square Park slide.

According to the department, officers are offering a reward for anyone willing to provide information in regards to the case.

Police say the damage first occurred between Friday May 14 and Sunday May 16.

If you have information that leads to the individual responsible please contact the Nephi Police Department at 435-623-1626.