GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 30 pounds of drugs were recovered off a Greyhound bus parked at a truck stop in Green River on Sunday, according to Emery County Sheriff’s Office.

The drugs were located by a Grand County Sheriff K9 making a routine pass around the bus. Sheriffs say the drug-sniffing dog gave a “positive alert” to the luggage compartment on the bus, indicating the presence of drugs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Upon a search of the luggage, Sheriffs found 17 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of marijuana. Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the drug bust was a result of a “relentless pursuit” to keep drugs off the streets.

According to both Emery and Grand County Sheriffs, which worked jointly in the operation, an investigation into the drug bust is ongoing.