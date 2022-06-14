MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people?

The Murray Police Department is searching for these four suspects in connection to a business burglary.

Police have released the suspects’ images caught on surveillance camera footage.

(Courtesy of Murray Police Department)

The first suspect, a man, was last seen wearing a bright neon yellow hoodie. The second suspect, a woman, was last seen wearing a dark-colored crop top and has dark hair.

The third suspect, a man, was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a black t-shirt with a black hoodie, dark jeans and dark shoes. The fourth suspect, a man, was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a bright red t-shirt and dark-colored pants.

If you recognize any of the suspects or have additional information regarding this case, contact authorities at (801) 264-2673 and reference case number mr22-16563.